    Damage from mass riots to cost some KZT 103 bln

    12 January 2022, 11:05

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Damage from mass riots in Kazakhstan will cost some KZT 103.7 bln,» the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Atameken said.

    The call centre received 4,833 calls, including 1,988 calls concerning looting.

    1,615 business entities located in 1,885 facilities were damaged in 11 regions of Kazakhstan. 1,506 of them are in Almaty. The most suffered are businesses engaged in trade up to 1,482, 44 in catering, 61 in financial sector, 23 in logistics, 5 in mass media.

    The total cost of damage inflicted at a rough guess stands at over KZT 103.7 bln, including KZT 102.2 bln in Almaty.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Almaty Economy Regions Kazakhstan 2022 state of emergency
