    Damage from mass riots in Kazakhstan surpasses 92 billion tenge

    9 January 2022, 15:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Damage to business in Kazakhstan following mass riots has surpassed 92 billion tenge, Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs said Sunday, Kazinform reports.

    1,181 businesses were looted in 10 regions of the country. Of these, 935 were looted and vandalized in Almaty city.

    Rioters mostly looted and vandalized shopping centers, stores, cafes, restaurants, and banks.

    The total damage to business in the country is tentatively estimated at 92,3 billion tenge (90,7 billion tenge in Almaty).

    Kudrenok Tatyana

