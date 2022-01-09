Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty

Damage from mass riots in Kazakhstan surpasses 92 billion tenge

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
9 January 2022, 15:11
Damage from mass riots in Kazakhstan surpasses 92 billion tenge

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Damage to business in Kazakhstan following mass riots has surpassed 92 billion tenge, Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs said Sunday, Kazinform reports.

1,181 businesses were looted in 10 regions of the country. Of these, 935 were looted and vandalized in Almaty city.

Rioters mostly looted and vandalized shopping centers, stores, cafes, restaurants, and banks.

The total damage to business in the country is tentatively estimated at 92,3 billion tenge (90,7 billion tenge in Almaty).


Almaty   Business, companies   Kazakhstan   2022 state of emergency  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region