    Damage from mass riots in Kazakhstan surpassed KZT 88 bln

    4 February 2022, 21:38

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The damage to business and facilities in Kazakhstan as a result of unrest in the country has surpassed KZT88 billion, head of the investigative department of the Internal Affairs Ministry Sanzhar Adilov said Friday, Kazinform reports.

    At the press briefing of the Central Communications Service Sanzhar Adilov revealed that the number of facilities damaged from unrest in the country amounted to 1,573, instead of 1,466 facilities which were announced earlier.

    According to Adilov, 1,502 businesses, including stores, pawnshops, gas stations and food courts were raided and damaged as a result of the Almaty tragedy. 765 vehicles, including police cars, were damaged as well.

    Mass riots erupted in several cities of Kazakhstan, mostly in Almaty, in early January 2022 due to high fuel prices. Kazakhstan imposed a two-week state of emergency across the country.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

