Damage from mass riots in Almaty to cost KZT 112 bln

ALMATY. KAZINFORM «Damage from mass riots in Almaty will cost KZT 112 bln. Non-food stores are the most damaged among the small and medium business entities,» deputy Mayor Iliyas Usserov said.

As of January 14, at a rough guess the damage cost approached KZT 112.6 bln. Nonfood stores sustained damage up to KZT 20.9 bln, groceries up to KZT 5.7 bln, arms shops some KZT 6.4 bln, etc. The large companies suffered damage up to KZT 25 bln.

He added that 20 administrative buildings, 10 police department stations, the airport building damage will cost over KZT 22.6 bln.



