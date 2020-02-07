Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Industry

    Dairy plant commissioned in Turkestan region

    7 February 2020, 18:21

    AKSUKENT. KAZINFORM - Akim of Turkestan region Umirzak Shukeyev visited Sayram district on a working trip, Kazinform reported with reference to the press service of the regional Akimat.

    The head of the region inspected the reconstruction of the regional highway KX-97 «Aksu - Shymkent».

    In addition, in the rural district of Aksukent Mr. Shukeyev visited the construction sites of an ambulance station and a district clinic.

    At the end of the visit the working group took part in the opening ceremony of Aykan LLP dairy processing plant. An enterprise that provides 80 people with a permanent job has been launched as part of the program for Regional Support of Entrepreneurship. Within the framework of the program Business Roadmap 2020, Aykan LLP was granted an investment subsidy in the amount of KZT100 million and KZT24 million. It was informed that the plant will process 100 tons of milk per day and produce 9 types of cheese.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Akimat Small and medium-sized business Turkestan region
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
    2 Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
    3 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    4 Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
    5 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador