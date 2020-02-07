Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Alzhanova Raushan
7 February 2020, 18:21
Dairy plant commissioned in Turkestan region

AKSUKENT. KAZINFORM - Akim of Turkestan region Umirzak Shukeyev visited Sayram district on a working trip, Kazinform reported with reference to the press service of the regional Akimat.

The head of the region inspected the reconstruction of the regional highway KX-97 «Aksu - Shymkent».

In addition, in the rural district of Aksukent Mr. Shukeyev visited the construction sites of an ambulance station and a district clinic.

At the end of the visit the working group took part in the opening ceremony of Aykan LLP dairy processing plant. An enterprise that provides 80 people with a permanent job has been launched as part of the program for Regional Support of Entrepreneurship. Within the framework of the program Business Roadmap 2020, Aykan LLP was granted an investment subsidy in the amount of KZT100 million and KZT24 million. It was informed that the plant will process 100 tons of milk per day and produce 9 types of cheese.

