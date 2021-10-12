Daily number of people received COVID-19 vaccine drops to 570 in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – A total of 231,421 people have so far received the first jab of vaccine against COVID-19 in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of Atyrau region’s health office, 570 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the region in the past 24 hours.

Since February 1, 2021, the first jab of anti-coronavirus vaccines has been given to a total of 231,421 and the second jab to 198,734 people of the region.

Earlier it was reported that the region had reported 39 daily cases of the coronavirus infection.

It bears to remind that vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Healthcare workers were the first to get immunized against the coronavirus infection. Mass vaccination started all over country on April 2, 2021 for all those eligible to get a jab.