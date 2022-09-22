Go to the main site
    Daily COVID admissions drop 6-fold in N Kazakhstan

    22 September 2022, 10:57

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM 56 people are being treated for COVID-19 in North Kazakhstan with 13 staying in the infectious diseases hospitals, Kazinform reports.

    «A month ago, the number of COVID-19 patients was 9.5 times more than today,» deputy head of the healthcare department Kumar Kussemisov told the akimat sitting.

    «Since mid-March up to the start of July no one was admitted to hospitals. Since July 10 the number of coronavirus cases as well as admissions had grown. The first two weeks of July the number of occupied beds increased from 40 to 62. At the close of July coronavirus infections and hospitalizations gradually declined,» he commented.

    Daily admissions reduced from 12 in mid-August to 2 people in mid-September. No coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in the region since April.

    He added that 87% or 323,689 people were administered the 1st jab of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 86% received both. 210,708 or 73% were revaccinated.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

