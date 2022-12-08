Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Daily COVID-19 count rises to 219 in Kazakhstan

8 December 2022, 09:18
ASTANA. KAZINFORM 1,556 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan today, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

234 patients are in hospitals, and 1,322 are at home care.

The condition of eight patients is evaluated as serious, four patients are critically ill, and four more patients are on life support.

219 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

A day before, the Ministry reported about 175 fresh coronavirus cases.


