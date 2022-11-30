Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 467.99 eur/kzt 488.82

    rub/kzt 7.7 cny/kzt 65.06
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Daily COVID-19 count in Kazakhstan surges to 144

    30 November 2022, 09:33

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 144 in the past 24 hours. Three more people were diagnosed with COVID pneumonia in Kazakhstan, Kazinform lhas earned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

    On November 28, the Ministry reported about 84 confirmed COVID-19 cases. On November 29, their number was 85. Thus, just in 24 hours, the daily COVID-19 count increased by 59.

    A total of 1,396,755 Kazakhstanis have tested positive for the coronavirus infection since March 13, 2020. 90,331 people have been diagnosed with COVID pneumonia.
    Coronavirus Kazakhstan and China Kazakhstan COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    French company to build wind farm in southeast of Kazakhstan
    Kazakh-Ukrainian duo advance to Maia Open semis in Portugal
    Ambassador of Kazakhstan presents credentials to President of Singapore
    President Tokayev receives Chairman of Orano S.A. Directors Board
    Popular
    1 Emannuel Macron welcomes Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Élysée Palace
    2 Sievers Apple from Kazakhstan perpetuated in Greece
    3 Presidents of Kazakhstan and France hold talks
    4 Government approves 2023-2027 Migration Policy Concept of Kazakhstan
    5 Kazakhstan willing to increase exports of 135 commodity items to China – Kazakh PM