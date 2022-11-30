Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Daily COVID-19 count in Kazakhstan surges to 144

30 November 2022, 09:33
ASTANA. KAZINFORM The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 144 in the past 24 hours. Three more people were diagnosed with COVID pneumonia in Kazakhstan, Kazinform lhas earned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

On November 28, the Ministry reported about 84 confirmed COVID-19 cases. On November 29, their number was 85. Thus, just in 24 hours, the daily COVID-19 count increased by 59.

A total of 1,396,755 Kazakhstanis have tested positive for the coronavirus infection since March 13, 2020. 90,331 people have been diagnosed with COVID pneumonia.


