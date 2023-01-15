Daily COVID-19 count decreases twofold in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 70 people have tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, raising the country’s total tally of confirmed coronavirus cases to 1,404,935, while the number of people diagnosed with COVID pneumonia has reached 90,645 (since March 13,2020), Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

On January 14, the Ministry reported about 111 coronavirus and five COVID pneumonia cases.

Meanwhile, 2,200 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection and COVID pneumonia countrywide. Of them, 2,051 tested positive for COVID-19, and 149 have COVID pneumonia symptoms. 220 patients are treated at hospitals, while 1,980 are at home care.

The condition of seven patients is estimated as serious, seven patients are critically ill, and another four are on life support.



