    Daily COVID-19 cases halved in Kazakhstan

    25 September 2022, 10:45

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 69 COVID-19 cases over the past day, Kazinform cites the sanitary epidemiological control committee.

    Astana city has reported the highest double-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 14. Almaty city region is ranked second with 12 daily infections. Karaganda region is third in terms of the highest number of daily cases - 10.

    Kostanay region has reported nine fresh daily COVID-19 cases, Akmola region – eight, West Kazakhstan region – four, North Kazakhstan region – four, Pavlodar region – three, Abai region – two, East Kazakhstan region -one, Ulytau region – one, and Mangistau region – one.

    The country’s total COVID-19 caseload stands at 1,393,175.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
