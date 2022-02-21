Go to the main site
    Daily COVID-19 cases drop in Almaty region

    21 February 2022, 13:48

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – 27 new cases of the coronavirus infection has been reported in Almaty region in the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Of 27, five COVID-19 cases were registered among children. The highest number of COVID-19 cases were detected in Talgar district and Tekeli town 7 and 5, respectively.

    According to the regional healthcare office, since the start of the pandemic Almaty region documented 69,247 COVID-19 laboratory confirmed cases.

    There are 318 vaccination rooms in the region where 990,911 people have already been inoculated with the first dose of anti-COVID vaccines. The second dose has been administered to 891,567 people.

    Presently, Sputnik V, QazVac and Sinopharm VeroCell vaccines are available for vaccination purposes in the region. Teenagers, nursing mothers and pregnant women can get fully immunized with Pfizer vaccine. Senior citizens and medical workers are allowed to get revaccinated with Pfizer vaccine as well.

    To date, 98,732 people have been inoculated with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, including 81,085 teenagers, 3,833 pregnant women and 13,814 nursing mothers.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

