    Daily COVID-19 case count stands at 70 in Kazakhstan

    21 January 2023, 13:15

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 70 COVID-19 cases over the past day, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

    As of January 21, 1,835 people are being treated for COVID-19 in the country. 139 are under treatment as inpatients, and 1,696 as outpatients.

    According to the ministry, eight COVID-19 patients are in serious condition, five in critical condition, and three connected to artificial lung ventilation.

    70 COVID-19 cases have been posted in the country over the past day.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

