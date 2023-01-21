Daily COVID-19 case count stands at 70 in Kazakhstan

21 January 2023, 13:15

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 70 COVID-19 cases over the past day, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

As of January 21, 1,835 people are being treated for COVID-19 in the country. 139 are under treatment as inpatients, and 1,696 as outpatients.

According to the ministry, eight COVID-19 patients are in serious condition, five in critical condition, and three connected to artificial lung ventilation.

