Daily COVID-19 case count stands at 63 in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 364 people are under coronavirus treatment at infectious diseases hospitals in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of Atyrau region’s health office, 44 fresh daily cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the region, four of which have been detected as a result of screenings at the Tengiz oilfield.

Five more infections have been recorded in the region’s Zhylyoisk district, two in Indersk, Kurmangazy, Makhambet districts each, three in Kyzylkoginsk district, and one in Makatskk district. 41

The department said that 112 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the region in the past 24 hours.

Region-wide, the number of people treated for COVID-19 at home stands at 537, at the modular hospital – 131, at the second regional hospital – 102, at the phthisiopulmonary center – 17, and at district infectious diseases hospitals – 69. 45 are being treated for COVID-19 at the infectious diseases hospital at the Tengiz oilfield.

Atyrau region is in the «yellow zone» for the spread of COVID-19.

As earlier reported, 1,103 Atyrau region residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19 over the past day.