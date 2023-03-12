Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  для ANSA

Daily COVID-19 case count stands at 58 in Kazakhstan

12 March 2023, 12:16
Daily COVID-19 case count stands at 58 in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 58 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Health Ministry.

As of today, 1,783 people are being treated for COVID-19 in the country. 130 are under treatment as inpatients, and 1,653 as outpatients.

According to the ministry, two COVID-19 patients are in serious condition, three in critical condition, and three connected to artificial lung ventilation.


Related news
Kazakhstan adds 34 daily cases of COVID-19 cases
Теги:
Read also
Greece ends face mask rule in public transport
Measles situation worsens in Kazakhstan
32 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan
34 COVID cases reported in Kazakhstan over 24 hr
80 new COVID cases recorded in Kazakhstan last day
New COVID-19 cases over 10,000 for 5th day amid eased restrictions in South Korea
Man regains sight in groundbreaking surgery in Italy
22 tested positive for COVID in Kazakhstan
News Partner
Popular
1 Six political parties admitted to Majilis
2 Shymbulak sets Guinness record as world’s highest slope for night skiing
3 March 27. Kazinform's timeline of major events
4 Kazakh yurt installed in Bratislava's central square in honor of Nauryz Meyramy
5 2023 elections: CEC announces winners of single-mandate districts

News