Daily COVID-19 case count stands at 45 in Kazakhstan

6 November 2022, 12:11
6 November 2022, 12:11

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 45 COVID-19 cases over the past day, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

As of November 6, 725 people are being treated for COVID-19 in the country. 86 are under treatment as inpatients, and 639 as outpatients.

According to the ministry, five COVID-19 patients are in serious condition, three in critical condition, and one on life support.


News