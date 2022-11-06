Daily COVID-19 case count stands at 45 in Kazakhstan
6 November 2022, 12:11
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 45 COVID-19 cases over the past day, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Health Ministry.
As of November 6, 725 people are being treated for COVID-19 in the country. 86 are under treatment as inpatients, and 639 as outpatients.
According to the ministry, five COVID-19 patients are in serious condition, three in critical condition, and one on life support.
