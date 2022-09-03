Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Daily COVID-19 case count stands at 427 in Kazakhstan
3 September 2022 10:40

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 427 COVID-19 cases over the past day, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Nur-Sultan city has seen the highest double-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 69. Akmola region has reported the second biggest number of daily COVID-19 infections – 51. West Kazakhstan region is ranked third in terms of the number of daily infections – 43.

40 fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in Karaganda region, 38 in Kostanay region, 36 in Almaty city, 25 in North Kazakhstan region, 21 in Atyrau region, 18 in Mangistau region, 17 in Pavlodar region, 11 in Shymkent city, 11 in East Kazakhstan region, 11 in Zhambyl region, and 10 in Aktobe region.

Almaty region has reported nine fresh daily COVID-19 cases, Turkestan region – five, Abai region – four, Ulytau region – three, Zhetysu region – three, and Kyzylorda region – two.

The country’s total COVID-19 caseload stands at 1,389,547.


