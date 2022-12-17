Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Daily COVID-19 case count stands at 203 in Kazakhstan

17 December 2022, 11:35
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 203 COVID-19 cases over the past day, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

As of today, 2,175 people are being treated for COVID-19 in the country. 328 are under treatment as inpatients, and 1,847 as outpatients.

According to the ministry, 14 COVID-19 patients are in serious condition, one in critical condition, and one connected to artificial lung ventilation.


