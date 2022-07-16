Daily COVID-19 case count stands at 1,470 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 1,470 COVID-19 cases over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city has seen the highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 494. Nur-Sultan city has reported the second biggest number of daily COVID-19 infections – 423. The third highest figure of fresh COVID-19 cases has been registered in Almaty region - 132.

Shymkent city has seen 106 cases of the coronavirus infection over the past day.

Double-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in Karaganda region - 81, Zhambyl region - 54, Akmola region - 27, Atyrau region - 27, Kyzylorda region - 23, East Kazakhstan region - 22, Mangistau region - 17, Kostanay region - 14, West Kazakhstan region - 12, Pavlodar region - 12, Turkestan region - 12, and North Kazakhstan region - 10.

Aktobe region has reported four fresh daily COVID-19 cases.

The country’s total COVID-19 caseload stands at 1,315,021.



