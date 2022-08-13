Qazaq TV
Daily COVID-19 case count stands at 1,452 in Kazakhstan
13 August 2022 10:45

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 1,452 COVID-19 cases over the past day, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Nur-Sultan city has seen the highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 302. Karaganda region has reported the second biggest number of daily COVID-19 infections – 193. The third highest figure of fresh COVID-19 cases has been registered in Almaty city - 156.

Over the past day, West Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions have seen 111 and 110 cases of the coronavirus infection, respectively.

Double-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in Akmola region – 99, Kostanay region – 87, North Kazakhstan region – 68, Mangistau region – 43, East Kazakhstan region – 41, Zhetysu region – 38, Atyrau region – 36, Aktobe region – 34, Kyzylorda region – 30, Zhambyl region – 27, Almaty region – 23, Abai region – 21, Shymkent city – 16, and Ulyrau region – 12.

Turkestan region has reported five fresh daily COVID-19 cases.

The country’s total COVID-19 caseload stands at 1,375,729.


