Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  для ANSA

Daily COVID-19 case count drops in Kazakhstan

2 January 2023, 13:12
Daily COVID-19 case count drops in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 115 coronavirus cases and two case of COVID pneumonia over the past day, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

As of today, 2,814 people are being treated for COVID-19 in the country. 259 are under treatment as inpatients, and 2,555 as outpatients.

According to the ministry, seven COVID-19 patients are in serious condition, six in critical condition, and two connected to artificial lung ventilation.


Related news
Malaysia reports 420 new COVID-19 infections, 4 more deaths
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases fall; curbs on travelers from China in place
Kazakhstan reports 181 new COVID-19 cases
Теги:
Read also
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases surge to over 80,000 amid new variant woes
76 more COVID cases recorded last day
Kazakh Prime Minister’s Office restructured into Government Staff
Unemployment rate below national average in E Kazakhstan rgn
Malaysia reports 420 new COVID-19 infections, 4 more deaths
E Kazakhstan region reports reduction in mortality rate
GGG vs Canelo trilogy fight nominated for Best Fight of the Year
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases fall; curbs on travelers from China in place
News Partner
Popular
1 Unemployment rate below national average in E Kazakhstan rgn
2 Daily COVID-19 case count drops in Kazakhstan
3 Kazakh Prime Minister’s Office restructured into Government Staff
4 President signs decree transferring Ecology Ministry’s certain functions to Industry Ministry
5 President signs decree regarding Constitutional Court’s activity and staff

News