    Daily COVID-19 and pneumonia-related deaths in Kazakhstan hit 157

    29 August 2021, 12:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry updated the daily COVID-19 and COVID-19-like pneumonia death rates across the country as of August 27, 2021, Kazinform reports.

    The daily deaths hit a new record in Almaty of 33. Karaganda region confirmed 22 fatalities, 16 deaths were recorded in Shymkent, 12 in Mangistau region, 9 in Nur-Sultan.

    135 people died from coronavirus infection, while 22 from COVID-19-like pneumonia.

    As earlier reported, over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan confirmed 993 new COVID-19 cases bringing the country’s tally to 779,927.

