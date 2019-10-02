Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

D. Nazarbayeva notes prospects of Secretariat of Congress of leaders of world and traditional religions

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
2 October 2019, 15:21
D. Nazarbayeva notes prospects of Secretariat of Congress of leaders of world and traditional religions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today Dariga Nazarbayeva, Chairwoman of the Senate, has held a workshop session of the Senate, according to the press service of the Upper House of Kazakhstan’s Parliament.

The roundtable joined representatives of the Senate Administration, leadership of the Ministry of Information and Social Development, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Akimat of the city of Nur-Sultan.

The attendees summed up the results of XVIII meeting of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

Dariga Nazarbayeva, Senate Speaker and head of the Congress Secretariat, drew special attention to the need for comprehensive promotion of the main postulates of the decisions adopted by the Secretariat. In addition, she instructed to start preparing a program and documents for the Secretariat meeting in 2020 and the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions which is scheduled for 2021.

The meeting participants substantively discussed the set of national and international events during the inter-congress period and the issues of further improving the activities of the non-commercial joint stock company «N. Nazarbayev Center for the Development of Interconfessional and Inter-Civilizational Dialogue».

Akimat    Government of Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports