Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Czech investor interested in production of detonators in Kazakhstan
12 August 2022 11:38

Czech investor interested in production of detonators in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Czech company Austin Detonator s.r.o. intends to implement joint investment projects with Kazakh partners, according to Libor Bartek, regional director of Austin Detonator, who said it at a meeting with KAZAKH INVEST.

According to representatives of Austin Detonator, Kazakh market causes increased interest to the company, and due to the changed international situation, they are considering opportunities to expand cooperation and open a plant in Kazakhstan, the press office of KAZAKH INVEST reported.

«We already have successful experience of working with Kazakh companies in the past. Now we are expressing interest in increasing the company's share in the Kazakhstan market. To expand our cooperation, we plan to open a plant, which will supply goods not only to the Kazakh market, but will also export to the external markets,» said Libor Bartek.

«We know that 97% of your company's products are exported. We are confident that by locating production in Kazakhstan, you will be able to improve the supply chain and enter new markets,» emphasized Deputy Chairman of the Board Zhandos Temirgali.

Austin Detonator (part of the Austin Powder Company) is the largest manufacturer of detonation materials for industrial blasting in Europe. The product line is very diverse and includes electric/non-electric general purpose detonators for the oil and gas industry, electronic systems, as well as components for the production of detonation materials: primers, waveguides, ignition heads, etc. Austin Europe has 12 offices in the European Region with a total of over 1000 employees. The company supplies products worldwide and provides blasting, technical support and blasting optimization services.

The visit of Austin Detonator was organized with the support of KAZAKH INVEST and the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the Czech Republic.


Photo: invest.gov.kz



Related news
Kazakhstani schools to shift to 5-day school week – Minister
Over 500 volunteers to join organization of intl religious congress in Nur-Sultan
Two Kazakhstanis reached U20 World Championships Women's Freestyle finals
Read also
Kazakhstan pockets silver at U20 World Women’s Wrestling Champs
Over 700,000 Kazakhstanis visited Uzbekistan since Jan
Kazakh President satisfied with results of talks with Vladimir Putin
Kazakhstani Danilina lost in Cincinnati quarterfinals
Kazakh President Aide Gizat Nurdauletov attends 17th meeting of SCO Security Council Secretaries
Kazakhstani karateka Sofia Berultseva wins gold at Islamic Solidarity Games 2022
Kazakh President arrives in Sochi for a working visit
Kazakhstan to allocate KZT 136 bln for sports infrastructure development
Popular
1 Kostanay rgn sees 79 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hrs
2 COVID-19 kills 66 more Iranians over past 24 hours
3 August 20. Today's Birthdays
4 Kazakh President satisfied with results of talks with Vladimir Putin
5 Quake jolts 349 km away from Almaty

News

Archive