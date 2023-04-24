Go to the main site
    Czech companies to assist Kazakhstan in modernizing energy sphere

    24 April 2023, 16:39

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A business delegation of the Czech Republic is to arrive in Kazakhstan this autumn, Prime Minister Petr Fiala of the Czech Republic said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «This fall, our business delegation is to arrive in Kazakhstan… Energy security is a very important issue. We’re helping to modernize your energy sphere and ready to offer our products, experience,» said Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala told the Kazakhstani-Czech Business Forum held in the Kazakh capital.

    Earlier it was reported that Czech companies have invested around 270 million US dollars in the Kazakh economy.

    Škoda Transportation eyes implementing major projects in Kazakhstan.

    It was also reported that Czech companies stand ready to offer advanced solutions in the field of defense equipment to Kazakhstan.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

