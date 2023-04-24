Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Czech companies stand ready to offer advanced solutions in defense equipment field to Kazakhstan, says Petr Fiala

Adlet Seilkhanov
24 April 2023, 15:45
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Škoda Transportation seeks to deliver products of mining and metallurgical industry to Kazakhstan, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala told, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The Škoda transportation company seeks to provide products of mining and metallurgical industry. ERA and other companies are present here (in Kazakhstan). They offer advanced solutions in the area of defense equipment to replace the older systems, as well as air traffic control systems for military purposes and civil aviation,» said Petr Fiala, while addressing the Kazakhstani-Czech Business Forum held in Astana.

He also started the readiness of Czech companies to cooperate in agriculture, saying that they could offer solutions for processing food.

Earlier it was reported that Czech companies have invested around 270 million US dollars in the Kazakh economy.

Škoda Transportation eyes implementing major projects in Kazakhstan.


Economy   Kazakhstan and Czech Republic   Agriculture   Mining  
