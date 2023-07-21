Czech and Canadian companies to launch oil and gas equipment production in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Czech company GDI TECHNOLOGY S.R.O., KAZAKH OIL SOLUTIONS, KLMZ, and KAZAKH INVEST entered into a memorandum of cooperation in Karaganda. The document aims to develop joint production of oil and gas equipment in the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan, with the use of Czech and Canadian technologies, Kazinform learned from KAZAKH INVEST press office.

The project's goal is to create advanced and efficient technologies for manufacturing and operating equipment used in horizontal and directional drilling, geonavigation, as well as oil-water and gas treatment. Successful localization of the project will strengthen Kazakhstan's position in the oil and gas equipment market.

The project is to be implemented at the Karaganda casting and engineering plant (KLMZ) through manufacturing cooperation to establish production facilities, manufacturing components, parts, and assemblies according to international standards.

An important aspect of this cooperation is the transfer of technologies and knowledge, which will be passed on to Kazakh specialists, ultimately contributing to the long-term development of the domestic oil and gas engineering industry and enhancing its competitiveness on the global stage.