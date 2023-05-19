Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.99 eur/kzt 486.53

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 64.16
Weather:
Astana+17+19℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Cyclone Mocha death toll surpasses 140 in Myanmar

    19 May 2023, 22:12

    YANGON. KAZINFORM - The death toll from Cyclone Mocha in Myanmar has surpassed 140 as of Friday afternoon, the Information Team of Myanmar's State Administration Council (SAC) reported on Friday, Kazinform cites Xinhua.

    On Thursday, 97 deaths were newly reported, including six local residents and 91 from the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps, the information team said.

    Cyclone Mocha damaged 183,024 houses, 1,711 religious buildings, 59 monasteries, 1,397 schools, 227 hospitals or clinics, 11 telecom towers, 119 lamp posts, two airports, and 340 departmental buildings, it said.

    The regions and states battered by Mocha included Rakhine, Ayeyarwady, Bago, Yangon, Magway, Sagaing, Chin, Mandalay, Mon, Shan and Nay Pyi Taw Council Area, it said.

    Local authorities were in cooperation with emergency response teams and local rescue teams in the cyclone-hit areas, after declarations of natural disaster-affected areas for 17 townships in Rakhine state and four townships in Chin state, it said.

    Mocha made landfall near Sittwe in western Myanmar's Rakhine state on Sunday, with winds of up to 130 mph (about 209 kph), and raged across the country.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Unstable weather predicted in Kazakhstan May 13
    Popular
    1 Dimash Kudaibergen performs at meeting of Central Asian leaders and Chinese President in Xi'an
    2 Joint food hub to ensure security of C Asia and China, Kazakh President
    3 Unsteady weather with rain and thunderstorm forecast in Kazakhstan May 20
    4 Baiterek Holding expands cooperation with China's major financial institutions
    5 Nedovyesov storms into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Turin