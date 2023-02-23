Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.36 eur/kzt 493.48

    rub/kzt 5.99 cny/kzt 67.14
Weather:
Astana-1+1℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Cyclone Freddy leaves at least 4 dead, 11,000 displaced in Madagascar: UN

    23 February 2023, 10:56

    UNITED NATIONS. KAZINFORM Tropical Cyclone Freddy slamming into Madagascar's eastern coast on Wednesday claimed the lives of at least four people and displaced 11,000 others from their homes, a UN spokesman said, Kazinform learned from Xinhua.

    Government preliminary estimates showed that although the storm weakened before landfall near the city of Mananjary, it brought devastating winds, said Stephane Dujarric, the chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. More than 4,500 houses were flooded or damaged, mainly in the Vatovavy region.

    «We and our humanitarian partners are supporting the government in the response and have started providing assistance to some 7,000 people who were evacuated from their homes,» Dujarric said. «Assessments will start tomorrow (Thursday) to determine the full extent of the damage and the response required.»

    After crossing Madagascar, Freddy is expected to head into the Mozambican Channel and re-strengthen before landing in Mozambique on Thursday, he said.

    The spokesman said the United Nations and its partners are supplying residents with food, camp management and emergency telecommunications equipment. Nutrition supplies were replenished at health centers ahead of the cyclone.

    Next week, humanitarians will begin distributing cash and education assistance, he said.


    Photo:trend.az

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
    2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
    4 Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan congratulate Kazakhstan on Nauryz
    5 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open