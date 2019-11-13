Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Customs officers detain Russian with saiga horns worth $623.000

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
13 November 2019, 16:07
Customs officers detain Russian with saiga horns worth $623.000

WEST-KAZAKHSTAN REGION. KAZINFORM - A citizen of the Russian Federation was trying to transport saiga horns worth over KZT242 million from Kazakhstan to Russia, Kazinform reports with the reference to the press service of the Kazakh National Security Committee.

Today at the Aksay checkpoint customs officers has searched a «Renault» vehicle, which was traveling from the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Russian Federation, and found freshly sawn saiga horns in the amount of 128 pieces (29 kg). According to preliminary estimate the cost of the horns is KZT242.4 million of USD623.000.

The citizen of the Russian Federation, aged 36, was detained and transferred to the Burlinsky Police Dept.

NOTE: The Saiga antelope is a large migratory herbivore of Central Asia found in Kazakhstan, Mongolia, the Russian Federation, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

The saiga population drastic decline happened because of poaching. As saiga horns are highly valued in traditional medicine the illegal trade became more widespread due to the hard economic conditions and impoverishment of the local human population and weaker control after the dissolution of the Soviet Union.

The IUCN Red Book assesses the saiga as critically endangered and CITES includes this species in its Appendix II.

photo

photo

photo

West Kazakhstan region    Incidents   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events