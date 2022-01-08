Go to the main site
    Curfew extended in Taraz amid riots

    8 January 2022, 08:46

    TARAZ. KAZINFORM – Curfew was extended in the city of Taraz as a result of mass riots across Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Khabar 24 TV Channel.

    Residents are not allowed to go outside from 7:00 pm until 7:00 am.

    The counter-terror operation is underway in the city. Terror alert level was raised to Red.

    Earlier rioters tried to take the building of the city administration by storm but failed. The building of the regional administration, police office and other administrative building were vandalized.

    The building of the Nur-Otan Party is still ablaze. Firefighters are trying to contain the blaze.


