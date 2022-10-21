Culture Summit Abu Dhabi 2022 to host over 180 cultural leaders Sunday

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM The fifth edition of Culture Summit Abu Dhabi, a global cultural forum, will welcome more than 180 cultural leaders from around the world at Manarat Al Saadiyat from 23rd to 25th October, WAM reports.

Under the theme ‘A Living Culture’, the global event is set to explore the future of the culture sector and discuss creative solutions to some of the most urgent issues affecting the world today.

Organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), Culture Summit Abu Dhabi will explore what it means to embrace culture as a lived experience through a programme that unites artists, practitioners, scholars, educators and creative professionals together. Prominent speakers include world-renowned comedian and television host Trevor Noah, award-winning architect Frank Gehry, three former Heads of States - Dalia Grybauskaitė, President of Lithuania (2009-2019); Ivo Josipović, President of Croatia (2010-2015) and Joyce Banda, President of Malawi (2012-2014), Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, celebrated architect and Director of Forensic Architecture Eyal Weizman, Tim Marlow, Director of the Design Museum, Harvey Mason CEO of the Recording Academy, and many others.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, said, «Culture Summit Abu Dhabi is a forum of knowledge exchange, debate, and policy development which connects visionaries, thinkers and our own rising stars to a global audience ranging from youth to decision makers. Living culture is about shaping a sustainable, inclusive future that enriches lives, progresses society and promotes growth – and we are proud that Abu Dhabi is fuelling long-term, diverse creative collaborations with the Summit partners and participants from across our emirate and around the world.»

On each day, the programme will examine a sub-theme. On the first day, Living Cultural Ecosystems will take a sectoral perspective, looking at the emergence of dynamic or living cultural and creative ecosystems that are more adaptable, resilient and responsive to change. On the second day, Living in Culture will consider how culture impacts people and communities through the lens of changing patterns of cultural participation. And finally, Culture, Diversity, Power will focus on the critical challenges and policies related to threats to diversity and the protection and promotion of the diversity of cultural expression in a sustainable way.

The Summit programme also features an outstanding series of keynotes, panel discussions, artist talks, workshops, film screenings, creative conversations, and cultural performances. Shows include a dance performance by hip-hop choreographer Kader Attou, and a musical performance by renowned oud player and composer Naseer Shamma, among others. The closing performance by the Global Jazz Project, a multicultural music project by Grammy Award-winning artist Danilo Perez, will feature acclaimed musician Charbel Rouhana.



