Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Culture

    Culture Minister wishes further success to Yerzhan Maxim

    27 November 2019, 13:50

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan Aktoty Raimkulova congratulated Yerzhan Maxim on successful performance at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2019 in Poland, Kazinform reports.

    Minister Raimkulova extended her congratulations for Yerzhan during the meeting at the ministry. She wished him further success and praised for the tremendous work he had had done while preparing for the contest.

    Minister Raikulova also presented Yerzhan with the Kazakh Yeli statuette.

    Recall that 12-year-old Yerzhan Maxim was placed 2nd at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in Gliwice, Poland.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Culture Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Astana Opera: Unparalleled Music
    Alan Buribayev conducts Eugene Onegin at Ljubljana Slovene National Theatre Opera and Ballet
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
    3 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    4 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    5 Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August