Qazaq TV
  Culture

Culture Minister wishes further success to Yerzhan Maxim

Kudrenok Tatyana
27 November 2019, 13:50
Culture Minister wishes further success to Yerzhan Maxim

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan Aktoty Raimkulova congratulated Yerzhan Maxim on successful performance at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2019 in Poland, Kazinform reports.

Minister Raimkulova extended her congratulations for Yerzhan during the meeting at the ministry. She wished him further success and praised for the tremendous work he had had done while preparing for the contest.

Minister Raikulova also presented Yerzhan with the Kazakh Yeli statuette.

Recall that 12-year-old Yerzhan Maxim was placed 2nd at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in Gliwice, Poland.

Culture   Kazakhstan  
