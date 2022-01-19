Culture Minister visits Kazakh Tourism National Company

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Culture and Sport Minister Dauren Abayev visited the Kazakh Tourism National Company JSC. Vice Minister Yerzhan Yerkinbayev also took part in the meeting, the Ministry’s press service reports.

The company’s chairman, Talgat Amanbayev, told those present about the main directions of the company's activities, problems in the sphere of tourism development and plans for the future.

The Minister noted that the key is not only to show the world all the beauty of Kazakhstan but also to show the world the open country ready to collaborate with international investors, create conditions for those willing to get know Kazakhstan better.

He also reminded that the Government invests heavily to the updating of the infrastructure of tourist trails, offers various privileges and preferences to attract tourists to Kazakhstan and investors ready to invest into the country’s tourist industry.

Following the meeting Abayev set Kazakh Tourism a number of priority tasks.



