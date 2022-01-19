Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Culture Minister visits Kazakh Tourism National Company

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
19 January 2022, 21:36
Culture Minister visits Kazakh Tourism National Company

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Culture and Sport Minister Dauren Abayev visited the Kazakh Tourism National Company JSC. Vice Minister Yerzhan Yerkinbayev also took part in the meeting, the Ministry’s press service reports.

The company’s chairman, Talgat Amanbayev, told those present about the main directions of the company's activities, problems in the sphere of tourism development and plans for the future.

The Minister noted that the key is not only to show the world all the beauty of Kazakhstan but also to show the world the open country ready to collaborate with international investors, create conditions for those willing to get know Kazakhstan better.

He also reminded that the Government invests heavily to the updating of the infrastructure of tourist trails, offers various privileges and preferences to attract tourists to Kazakhstan and investors ready to invest into the country’s tourist industry.

Following the meeting Abayev set Kazakh Tourism a number of priority tasks.


Government of Kazakhstan   Tourism  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15