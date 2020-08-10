Go to the main site
    Culture minister congratulates Kazakhstanis on Abai Day

    10 August 2020, 09:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Minister of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan, Aktoty Raimkulova, has congratulated the Kazakhstani people on the national holiday Abai Dai via the Ministry's Facebook, Kazinform reports.

    In the Facebook post, the culture minister noted the prominent poet, thinker Abai’s great heritage.

    «Abai’s heritage encompasses the spiritual wealth of the Kazakh people accumulated over centuries. His (Abai’s) works are of relevance today and reflected in the social and cultural life of the country,» the Facebook post states.

    Notably, today, on August 10, Kazakhstan marks Abai’s birthday. The date has been recently announced as Abai Day.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Culture Events Ministry of Culture and Sport
