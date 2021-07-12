Cultural heritage of Kazakhstan discussed in Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA. KAZINFORM As part of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence and the anniversaries of Zhambyl Zhabayev, Ibray Altynsarin, Alikhan Bukeikhanov, Dina Nurpeisova, Kazhymukan Munaytpasov, Mukagali Makatayev a seminar dedicated to the cultural heritage of the Great Steppe country was held at the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Ethiopia, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

The seminar was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, the Secretariat of the African Union Commission, the Secretary General of the National Commission of Ethiopia for UNESCO, the Head of the UNESCO Regional Office in Africa, the diplomatic corps, the Institute for Strategic Studies, students of the University of Addis Ababa, as well as journalists of a number of Ethiopian publications.

The guests of the event were presented with a presentation on the topic: «The cultural heritage of Kazakhstan is an integral part of the world Cultural Heritage». The participants were thoroughly acquainted with the history of Kazakh ethnogenesis, the history of the formation of a unique horse-nomadic culture that gave rise to the birth of the Turkic civilization.

The participants of the event also heard information about the implementation of the state program «Rukhani zhangyru» in Kazakhstan on the initiative of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, aimed at modernizing public consciousness, reviving cultural identity, and studying the rich historical heritage of the Kazakh people. During the seminar, it was noted that such outstanding historical figures as Zhambyl Zhabayev, Ibrai Altynsarin, Alikhan Bukeikhanov, Dina Nurpeisova, Kazhymukan Munaytpasov and Mukagali Makatayev made a significant contribution not only to the development of Kazakh culture, but also to the promotion of universal ideas of independent state development, patriotism and humanity in the international arena.

In addition, the participants familiarized with the current large-scale state reforms currently being carried out in Kazakhstan under the leadership of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Within the framework of the seminar, a photo exhibition dedicated to the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence was organized, as well as a concert program, which included Kazakh folk songs from the repertoire of Abai and M. Makatayev, as well as Ethiopian national songs performed with traditional musical instruments.

Following the seminar, the participants highly appreciated the acquaintance with the history, tradition and culture of the Republic of Kazakhstan, visited the Kazakh Cultural Center, and expressed interest in strengthening friendly ties with our country. The guests of the event expressed confidence that the active development of cultural and humanitarian cooperation will contribute to the expansion and strengthening of large-scale cooperation with Kazakhstan in other areas.