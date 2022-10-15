Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Cultural and humanitarian ties between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan develop as planned – Tokayev
15 October 2022, 14:00

Cultural and humanitarian ties between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan develop as planned – Tokayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hailed the Caspian Summit held in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Everything develops according to the plan regarding the issues of cultural and humanitarian ties. I’d also like to note our cooperation within the Caspian process. Ashgabat recently played host to the Caspian Summit, which was successful both in terms of the outcomes and Turkmen hospitality. It was held at a high level,» said the Kazakh President.

The Turkmen President arrived in the Kazakh capital where he attended the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State and the Central Asia – Russia Summit.


Photo: t.me/bort_01


