Cuban experts ready to further strengthen bilateral relations with Kazakhstan

HAVANA. KAZINFORM – The first meeting of the Club of Friends of Kazakhstan was held at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Cuba. It includes a number of prominent representatives of the Cuban public, including the first diplomatic representative of Cuba in Kazakhstan Blas Nabel Perez Camejo, director of the Historiography Office in the old part of Havana, where the UNESCO World Heritage Sites are located, Perla Rosales, former Ambassador to Yugoslavia and other countries Juan Sanchez Monroe, professor of the University of Havana Oscar Villar Barroso and others, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The participants of the meeting were provided with information about the main results of the parliamentary election held on March 19 in Kazakhstan and the socially significant state reforms carried out in the country.

At the same time, the results of the national elections to the National Assembly of People's Power (Parliament) held in Cuba on March 26 and the possibility of establishing relations between the Club of Friends of Kazakhstan and the Friendship Group with Kazakhstan in the Cuban Parliament were also discussed.

The members of the Club expressed a common opinion about their readiness to contribute to the further strengthening of bilateral relations, including in the cultural and humanitarian sphere.