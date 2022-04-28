Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
CTBTО Executive Secretary awarded commemorative medal of Kazakhstan

Adlet Seilkhanov
28 April 2022, 20:14
CTBTО Executive Secretary awarded commemorative medal of Kazakhstan

VIENNA. KAZINFORM – Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) Robert Floyd was awarded the commemorative medal on the 30th Anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan for his contribution to strengthening cooperation in nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The Vienna based ambassadors took part in the solemn ceremony held at the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Austria. In his remarks, the head of the CTBTO, Robert Floyd, drew a parallel that since its independence, Kazakhstan has been pursuing a consistent policy in disarmament and non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. He stressed the active and constructive role of our country in strengthening peace and stability.

Last year, on the eve of August 29 – the International Day against Nuclear Tests the head of the CTBTO paid an official visit to Kazakhstan within the framework of the 30th anniversary of the closure of the former Semipalatinsk test site. This was the first trip abroad for Floyd in the capacity of the Executive Secretary.

The closure of the Semipalatinsk test site launched an international effort to ban nuclear testing worldwide, leading to the adoption of the CTBT five years later, in 1996.

