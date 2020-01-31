CSTO working on national legislation harmonization program for 2021-2025

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Cooperation of the working bodies of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Secretariat of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly in legislation matters was discussed at a meeting between CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas and Executive Secretary – Head of the Secretariat of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly Sergei Pospelov, BelTA learned from CSTO spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov.

«The parties exchanged views on a number of issues, including work on the draft program of activities of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly on the rapprochement and harmonization of the national legislations of the CSTO member states for 2021-2025, Kazakhstan's proposals on the rotation of the post of the executive secretary of the Parliamentary Assembly, implementation of the documents developed by the Assembly in the CSTO, work on a single list of extremist and terrorist organizations, preparations for the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, observation and partnership in the CSTO, coordination of activities at international platforms, prospects for developing and adopting the document on the status of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly, and activities of the CSTO University League, BELTA reports.

The parties agreed on the need to deepen cooperation between the working bodies of the CSTO and the Secretariat of the Parliamentary Assembly. In particular, an agreement was reached to invite MPs of the CSTO member states to discuss the most important issues for the organization, provide mutual support and assistance in the organization of events, strengthen the authority and influence of the CSTO at the international level and in the member states of the organization, and provide a constant exchange of information.



