CSTO to hold drills in Kyrgyzstan
28 July 2022 10:55

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM From August 2 to 5, Kyrgyzstan will host Cobalt-2022 special tactical exercises with the participation of special forces units of the CSTO Collective Rapid Reaction Forces (CSTO CRRF), Kazinform learned from the CSTO press service.

During the drills, the composite groups of the CSTO member sates’ special forces will perform the following training and applied operational and combat tasks - searching, blocking and neutralizing gangs, terrorist groups, blocking drug smuggling channels, detecting and liquidating caches, laboratories used for the storage and production of drug substances.

The divisions of the ministries of emergency will practice the tasks of elimination of consequences arisen from the anti-terrorist operation.

The drills will also include a command and staff training with the Operational Staff of the CSTO CRRF special forces units.

The teams will also compete in shooting using various types of weapons.



