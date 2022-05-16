CSTO Summit with participation of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev kicks off in Moscow

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The meeting of the leaders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states has started its work in Moscow, Kazinform reports.

Members of the CSTO Collective Security Council are expected to debate the situation in the CSTO area of responsibility, and prospects for its development and adopt a statement dated to the CSTO anniversary.

The Presidents of Kazakhstan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan, Prime Minister of Armenia are expected to attend the Summit, the CSTO’s official website reads.

The CSTO Treaty was signed on May 15, 1992, in Tashkent. On May 14, 2002, the Collective Security Council made a decision to transform mechanisms and structures of cooperation of the CSTO nations into the international regional organization, the Collective Security Treaty Organization. On September 18, 2003, the CSTO Charter came into force.

The CSTO members are Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan.