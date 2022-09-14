Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President
CSTO Security Council holds extraordinary meeting
14 September 2022, 08:30

CSTO Security Council holds extraordinary meeting

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The CSTO Security Council held an extraordinary meeting September 13.

The meeting was initiated by the Republic of Armenia and was held in a video-conference format.

Those participating in the meeting were President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, President of Russia Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kokhir Rasulzoda, State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Alexander Volfovich, Deputy Secretary General Valery Semerikov, the press service of Akorda informed via Telegram.

Taking the floor, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the importance of solving the conflict exceptionally by political and diplomatic ways.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called to take all required measures to stabilize the situation, give up any forceful means and set to the negotiations immediately.

Photo: akorda.kz





Related news
Kazakhstani troops partake in CSTO exercises in Tajikistan
Read also
Kazakhstani troops partake in CSTO exercises in Tajikistan
CIS leaders to adopt program of fight with extremism
Sixth CICA summit: transformation, Kazakhstan’s renewed chairpersonship, and new member
Kazakhstan to ramp up efforts to promote CICA - Tokayev
Tokayev meets CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas
Kazakhstan needs its own cybersecurity agency
CSTO begins its military drill in Zhambyl region
Kazakh President receives Interior Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov
News Partner
Popular
1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
4 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products
5 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad

News

Archive