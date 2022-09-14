14 September 2022, 08:30

CSTO Security Council holds extraordinary meeting

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The CSTO Security Council held an extraordinary meeting September 13.

The meeting was initiated by the Republic of Armenia and was held in a video-conference format.

Those participating in the meeting were President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, President of Russia Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kokhir Rasulzoda, State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Alexander Volfovich, Deputy Secretary General Valery Semerikov, the press service of Akorda informed via Telegram.

Taking the floor, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the importance of solving the conflict exceptionally by political and diplomatic ways.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called to take all required measures to stabilize the situation, give up any forceful means and set to the negotiations immediately.

Photo: akorda.kz












