CSTO secretary general to visit Kazakhstan to meet with political, military leadership

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas is expected to pay a visit to Kazakhstan on 9-10 March, CSTO spokesperson Vladimir Zainetdinov told BelTA.

«While in Kazakhstan, Stanislav Zas is set to meet with the ministers of defense and foreign affairs, and also the secretary of the Security Council. The CSTO secretary general is expected to be received by Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev,» the spokesman said, BelTA reports.

During the meetings Stanislav Zas will inform the parties about the planned activities on the implementation of decisions of the session of the Collective Security Council (held in December 2020) and the implementation of priority areas proposed by Tajikistan for the period of presidency in the organization in 2021.

«The parties are also expected to discuss the situation in the Central Asian region of collective security and issues of coordination of foreign policy activities of the CSTO member states. The parties are also set to discuss preparations for the upcoming regular meetings of the charter bodies in April and May,» the spokesman added.